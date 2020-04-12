Staff Sgt. Vergel Villegas, currently deployed to Bagram Air Field, Afghanistan with the 10th Mountain Division (LI) Sustainment Brigade, sends a holiday greeting to his wife at Fort Bliss in El Paso, Texas.
|Date Taken:
|12.04.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.10.2020 03:17
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|775976
|VIRIN:
|201204-A-FS762-019
|Filename:
|DOD_108095631
|Length:
|00:00:12
|Location:
|BAGRAM AIR FIELD, AF
|Hometown:
|FORT BLISS, TX, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Staff Sgt. Vergel Villegas Holiday Greeting El Paso Texas, by SFC Corey Vandiver, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT