    Staff Sgt. Vergel Villegas Holiday Greeting El Paso Texas

    BAGRAM AIR FIELD, AFGHANISTAN

    12.04.2020

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Corey Vandiver 

    10th Mountain Division Sustainment Brigade Public Affairs Office

    Staff Sgt. Vergel Villegas, currently deployed to Bagram Air Field, Afghanistan with the 10th Mountain Division (LI) Sustainment Brigade, sends a holiday greeting to his wife at Fort Bliss in El Paso, Texas.

    Date Taken: 12.04.2020
    Date Posted: 12.10.2020 03:17
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 775976
    VIRIN: 201204-A-FS762-019
    Filename: DOD_108095631
    Length: 00:00:12
    Location: BAGRAM AIR FIELD, AF 
    Hometown: FORT BLISS, TX, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Staff Sgt. Vergel Villegas Holiday Greeting El Paso Texas, by SFC Corey Vandiver, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Fort Bliss
    El Paso Texas
    Bagram
    Holiday Season
    10th Mountain Division Sustainment Brigade

