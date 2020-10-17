Cub Scouts stationed in Daegu participated in a Camporee at Camp Humphreys along with other troops from around the peninsula.
|Date Taken:
|10.17.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.10.2020 02:09
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|775972
|VIRIN:
|201017-N-LD343-031
|Filename:
|DOD_108095580
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|DAEGU, 27, KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 201017-DGU-PACUP-District Scout Camporee, by PO1 Demetrius Kennon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT