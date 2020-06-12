Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Steel Knight 21: 3d LAR Shaping Fires (B-Roll)

    TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, UNITED STATES

    12.06.2020

    Video by Sgt. Stephanie Cervantes 

    1st Marine Division

    U.S. Marines with Co. B, 3d Light Armored Reconnaissance Battalion, 1st Marine Division, conceal light armored vehicles, collect target data and call air support while participating in exercise Steel Knight/Dawn Blitz (SK/DB 21) at Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center Twentynine Palms, California, Dec. 6, 2020. (U.S. Marine Corps motion imagery by Sgt. Stephanie Cervantes)

    Date Taken: 12.06.2020
    Date Posted: 12.10.2020 01:06
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 775943
    VIRIN: 201206-M-EA576-2001
    Filename: DOD_108095489
    Length: 00:02:53
    Location: TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Steel Knight 21: 3d LAR Shaping Fires (B-Roll), by Sgt Stephanie Cervantes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    JTAC
    forward observer
    air support
    LAR
    Steel Knight 21

