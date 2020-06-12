U.S. Marines with Co. B, 3d Light Armored Reconnaissance Battalion, 1st Marine Division, conceal light armored vehicles, collect target data and call air support while participating in exercise Steel Knight/Dawn Blitz (SK/DB 21) at Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center Twentynine Palms, California, Dec. 6, 2020. (U.S. Marine Corps motion imagery by Sgt. Stephanie Cervantes)
|12.06.2020
|12.10.2020 01:06
|B-Roll
|775943
|201206-M-EA576-2001
|DOD_108095489
|00:02:53
|TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, US
|1
|1
|0
This work, Steel Knight 21: 3d LAR Shaping Fires (B-Roll), by Sgt Stephanie Cervantes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
