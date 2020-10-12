U.S. Marines with 3rd Marine Division and 1st Marine Aircraft Wing conduct simulated close air support training on Combined Arms Training Center Camp Fuji, Shizuoka, Japan, Dec. 4, 2020. The CAS training provided an opportunity for Marines to increase their proficiency and lethality with close air support coordination while operating in a field environment. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Terry Wong)
|Date Taken:
|12.10.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.10.2020 03:45
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|775942
|VIRIN:
|201210-M-ZM399-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108095488
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|COMBINED ARMS TRAINING CENTER CAMP FUJI, SHIZUOKA, JP
This work, 3rd Marine Division, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing conduct simulated close air support training on CATC Camp Fuji, by Cpl Terry Wong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
