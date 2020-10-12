Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    3rd Marine Division, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing conduct simulated close air support training on CATC Camp Fuji

    COMBINED ARMS TRAINING CENTER CAMP FUJI, SHIZUOKA, JAPAN

    12.10.2020

    Video by Cpl. Terry Wong 

    Marine Corps Installations Pacific

    U.S. Marines with 3rd Marine Division and 1st Marine Aircraft Wing conduct simulated close air support training on Combined Arms Training Center Camp Fuji, Shizuoka, Japan, Dec. 4, 2020. The CAS training provided an opportunity for Marines to increase their proficiency and lethality with close air support coordination while operating in a field environment. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Terry Wong)

    Date Taken: 12.10.2020
    Date Posted: 12.10.2020 03:45
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 775942
    VIRIN: 201210-M-ZM399-1001
    Filename: DOD_108095488
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: COMBINED ARMS TRAINING CENTER CAMP FUJI, SHIZUOKA, JP

    TAGS

    CAS
    close air support
    Combined Arms Training Center Camp Fuji
    MCIPAC
    1st Battalion 2nd Marine Regiment 3rd Marine Division

