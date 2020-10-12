3rd Marine Division, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing conduct simulated close air support training on CATC Camp Fuji

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines with 3rd Marine Division and 1st Marine Aircraft Wing conduct simulated close air support training on Combined Arms Training Center Camp Fuji, Shizuoka, Japan, Dec. 4, 2020. The CAS training provided an opportunity for Marines to increase their proficiency and lethality with close air support coordination while operating in a field environment. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Terry Wong)