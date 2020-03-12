Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Grand and Re-Opened: USO Camp Kinser Grand Re-Opening

    CAMP KINSER, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    12.03.2020

    Video by Cpl. Carla O 

    AFN Okinawa

    The United Service Organization (USO) on Camp Kinser, Okinawa, Japan, held its grand re-opening ceremony Dec. 3rd, 2020, after being closed for renovations. USO centers on Okinawa renovate regularly in order to maintain top of the line facilities for service members and their families. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Carla O)

    Font ID:
    Kayla Stamey -- Center Manager, USO Camp Kinser (03:09)
    USMC Col. Omar Randall -- Camp Commander, Camp Kinser (12:26)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.03.2020
    Date Posted: 12.10.2020 01:30
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 775935
    VIRIN: 201203-M-QT612-475
    Filename: DOD_108095462
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: CAMP KINSER, OKINAWA, JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Grand and Re-Opened: USO Camp Kinser Grand Re-Opening, by Cpl Carla O, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Okinawa
    USO
    Morale
    Reopening
    United Service Organization
    Camp Kinser

