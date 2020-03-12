Grand and Re-Opened: USO Camp Kinser Grand Re-Opening

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The United Service Organization (USO) on Camp Kinser, Okinawa, Japan, held its grand re-opening ceremony Dec. 3rd, 2020, after being closed for renovations. USO centers on Okinawa renovate regularly in order to maintain top of the line facilities for service members and their families. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Carla O)