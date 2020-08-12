Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces Northern Command Transfer of Authority to U.S. Marine Corps Forces Command

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    12.08.2020

    Video by Sgt. Desmond Martin 

    Fleet Marine Force Atlantic, U.S. Marine Corps Forces Command

    Lt. Gen. Robert F. Hedelund, Commanding General, Fleet Marine Force Atlantic, and Commander, U.S. Marine Corps Forces Command, assumed the roles and responsibilities of Commander, U.S. Marine Corps Forces Northern Command (MARFORNORTH) from U.S. Marine Corps Forces Reserve in an official transfer of authority ceremony at Naval Support Activity Hampton Roads, Norfolk, Virginia, Dec. 8, 2020. The transfer of MARFORNORTH roles and responsibilities will enhance the mission effectiveness of naval forces assigned to U.S. Northern Command as they conduct their primary mission of Homeland Defense. The ceremony was attended by senior Marine Corps and U.S. Northern Command leaders, including Gen. David H. Berger, Commandant of the Marine Corps, Gen. Glen D. VanHerck, Commander, North American Aerospace Defense Command and U.S. Northern Command, Adm. Christopher W. Grady, Commander, U.S. Fleet Forces Command and U.S. Naval Forces Northern Command, and U.S. Marine Corps Sgt.Maj. Troy E. Black, Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Desmond Martin/Released)

