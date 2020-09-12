Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Vice President Pence Chairs the Eighth Meeting of the National Space Council

    CAPE CANAVERAL, FL, UNITED STATES

    12.09.2020

    Vice President Pence Chairs the Eighth Meeting of the National Space Council at Cape Canaveral, FL.

    Date Taken: 12.09.2020
    Date Posted: 12.09.2020 18:44
    Category: Briefings
    Location: CAPE CANAVERAL, FL, US 

    Mike Pence
    National Space Council

