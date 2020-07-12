Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Chief Master Sergeant Liz Cloyd shares her thoughts for the Integrated Resiliency Channel

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UT, UNITED STATES

    12.07.2020

    Video by Airman 1st Class Cole Yardley 

    75th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Chief Master Sergeant Karen "Liz" Cloyd, 388th Fighter Wing Command Chief, shares stories intended for the roll-out of the 75th Air Base Wings Integrated Resiliency Channel (IRC). The IRC intends to provide a virtual platform for members of Team Hill to learn about resiliency methods and base agencies that are there for you.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.07.2020
    Date Posted: 12.09.2020 17:25
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 775893
    VIRIN: 201207-F-FU430-024
    Filename: DOD_108095129
    Length: 00:16:58
    Location: UT, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Chief Master Sergeant Liz Cloyd shares her thoughts for the Integrated Resiliency Channel, by A1C Cole Yardley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Resiliency
    Hill Air Force Base
    Utah
    388th Fighter Wing
    IRC
    Command Chief Master Sergeant Karen Cloyd

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT