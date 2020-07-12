Chief Master Sergeant Karen "Liz" Cloyd, 388th Fighter Wing Command Chief, shares stories intended for the roll-out of the 75th Air Base Wings Integrated Resiliency Channel (IRC). The IRC intends to provide a virtual platform for members of Team Hill to learn about resiliency methods and base agencies that are there for you.
|Date Taken:
|12.07.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.09.2020 17:25
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|775893
|VIRIN:
|201207-F-FU430-024
|Filename:
|DOD_108095129
|Length:
|00:16:58
|Location:
|UT, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Chief Master Sergeant Liz Cloyd shares her thoughts for the Integrated Resiliency Channel, by A1C Cole Yardley, identified by DVIDS
