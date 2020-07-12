Members of the Hill Air Force Base SAPR office brief a presentation on Self Care in a Changing Environment for the roll-out of the Integrated Resiliency Channel (IRC). The IRC intends to provide a virtual platform for anyone seeking resources or information from any base agencies.
|Date Taken:
|12.07.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.09.2020 18:12
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|775891
|VIRIN:
|201207-F-FU430-780
|Filename:
|DOD_108095126
|Length:
|00:24:23
|Location:
|UT, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Self Care in a Changing Environment brief for the Integrated Resiliency Channel, by A1C Cole Yardley, identified by DVIDS
