    Self Care in a Changing Environment brief for the Integrated Resiliency Channel

    UT, UNITED STATES

    12.07.2020

    Video by Airman 1st Class Cole Yardley 

    75th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Members of the Hill Air Force Base SAPR office brief a presentation on Self Care in a Changing Environment for the roll-out of the Integrated Resiliency Channel (IRC). The IRC intends to provide a virtual platform for anyone seeking resources or information from any base agencies.

    Date Taken: 12.07.2020
    Date Posted: 12.09.2020 18:12
    Length: 00:24:23
    Location: UT, US

    SARC
    Resiliency
    Hill Air Force Base
    Utah
    IRC

