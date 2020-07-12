Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Colonel Carroll and Chief Walker roll-out Integrated Resiliency Channel

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UT, UNITED STATES

    12.07.2020

    Video by Airman 1st Class Cole Yardley 

    75th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Colonel Jenise Carroll, 75th Air Base Wing commander, and Chief Master Sergeant Christopher Walker, 75th Air Base Wing Command Chief, introduce the roll-out of the Integrated Resiliency Channel virtual platform. The Integrated Resiliency Channel intends to serve as a virtual resource center for members of Team Hill that are seeking to find a base agency to fit their needs.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.07.2020
    Date Posted: 12.09.2020 17:25
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 775886
    VIRIN: 201207-F-FU430-537
    Filename: DOD_108095114
    Length: 00:03:32
    Location: UT, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Colonel Carroll and Chief Walker roll-out Integrated Resiliency Channel, by A1C Cole Yardley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Resiliency
    Hill Air Force Base
    Utah
    Colonel Jenise Carroll
    Chief Master Sergeant Christopher Walker

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT