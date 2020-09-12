Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DLA Holiday Message 2020

    UNITED STATES

    12.09.2020

    Video by Nutan Chada 

    Defense Logistics Agency   

    DLA Director VADM Michelle Skubic and DLA Command Sergeant Major Tomeka O'Neal want to wish everyone, especially Team DLA a safe and healthy holiday. #HappyHolidaysTeamDLA #StaySafe #StayHealthy #WarfighterAlways

    Date Taken: 12.09.2020
    Date Posted: 12.09.2020 16:04
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DLA Holiday Message 2020, by Nutan Chada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

