XL Is: A great place to learn

Part two of the "XL Is" video series. On this episode, we introduce newcomers to Laughlin Air Force Base, Texas to schooling options for dependents in the local San Felipe Del Rio Consolidated School District.
|Date Taken:
|12.07.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.09.2020 16:45
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|775876
|VIRIN:
|201207-F-QD077-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108095024
|Length:
|00:04:27
|Location:
|LAUGHLIN AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
