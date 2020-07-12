Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    XL Is: A great place to learn

    LAUGHLIN AIR FORCE BASE, TX, UNITED STATES

    12.07.2020

    Video by Senior Airman Marco Gomez 

    47th Flying Training Wing Public Affairs

    Part two of the "XL Is" video series. On this episode, we introduce newcomers to Laughlin Air Force Base, Texas to schooling options for dependents in the local San Felipe Del Rio Consolidated School District.

    Date Taken: 12.07.2020
    Date Posted: 12.09.2020 16:45
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 775876
    VIRIN: 201207-F-QD077-1001
    Filename: DOD_108095024
    Length: 00:04:27
    Location: LAUGHLIN AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US 

    This work, XL Is: A great place to learn, by SrA Marco Gomez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    School
    Texas
    Education
    Del Rio
    Dependent
    San Felipe

