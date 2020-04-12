Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-1B Lancer completes successful external release demonstration

    EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    12.04.2020

    Video by Ethan Wagner 

    412th Test Wing Public Affairs

    A B-1B Lancer assigned to the 419th Flight Test Squadron, 412th Test Wing, releases a Joint Air-to-Surface Standoff Missile during an external release demonstration in the skies over Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, Dec. 4. (Air Force video by Ethan Wagner)

    Date Taken: 12.04.2020
    Date Posted: 12.09.2020 15:51
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 775871
    VIRIN: 201204-F-JG201-1001
    Filename: DOD_108094908
    Length: 00:00:27
    Location: EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-1B Lancer completes successful external release demonstration, by Ethan Wagner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    B-1B Lancer completes successful external release demonstration

    412th Test Wing

