A B-1B Lancer assigned to the 419th Flight Test Squadron, 412th Test Wing, releases a Joint Air-to-Surface Standoff Missile during an external release demonstration in the skies over Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, Dec. 4. (Air Force video by Ethan Wagner)
|Date Taken:
|12.04.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.09.2020 15:51
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|775871
|VIRIN:
|201204-F-JG201-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108094908
|Length:
|00:00:27
|Location:
|EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
|Downloads:
|6
|High-Res. Downloads:
|6
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, B-1B Lancer completes successful external release demonstration, by Ethan Wagner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
B-1B Lancer completes successful external release demonstration
LEAVE A COMMENT