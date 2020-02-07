Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    A Time For Listening- Ensign Whitaker

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MILLINGTON, TN, UNITED STATES

    07.02.2020

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Matthew Wright 

    Navy Personnel Command

    A Time For Listening is a video series exploring minority Sailors personal experiences involving racism. Ensign Sean Whitaker discusses how it felt having a racial slur said to him, as well as how others react in his presence in public.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.02.2020
    Date Posted: 12.09.2020 14:09
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 775854
    VIRIN: 200702-N-NQ697-0001
    Filename: DOD_108094714
    Length: 00:03:28
    Location: MILLINGTON, TN, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A Time For Listening- Ensign Whitaker, by PO2 Matthew Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Millington
    navy
    us navy
    racism
    task force one navy
    naval support activity mid

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT