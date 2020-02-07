A Time For Listening is a video series exploring minority Sailors personal experiences involving racism. Ensign Sean Whitaker discusses how it felt having a racial slur said to him, as well as how others react in his presence in public.
|Date Taken:
|07.02.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.09.2020 14:09
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|775854
|VIRIN:
|200702-N-NQ697-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108094714
|Length:
|00:03:28
|Location:
|MILLINGTON, TN, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, A Time For Listening- Ensign Whitaker, by PO2 Matthew Wright, identified by DVIDS
