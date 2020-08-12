The 512th Airlift Wing leadership wishes all a happy holiday season.
|Date Taken:
|12.08.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.09.2020 12:02
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|775837
|VIRIN:
|201208-F-SX095-0002
|Filename:
|DOD_108094513
|Length:
|00:02:19
|Location:
|DOVER AFB, DE, US
|Hometown:
|DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 512th Airlift Wing Holiday Message 2020, by TSgt Jensen Stidham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
