Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    512th Airlift Wing Holiday Message 2020

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DOVER AFB, DE, UNITED STATES

    12.08.2020

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Jensen Stidham  

    512th Airlift Wing

    The 512th Airlift Wing leadership wishes all a happy holiday season.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.08.2020
    Date Posted: 12.09.2020 12:02
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 775837
    VIRIN: 201208-F-SX095-0002
    Filename: DOD_108094513
    Length: 00:02:19
    Location: DOVER AFB, DE, US
    Hometown: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 512th Airlift Wing Holiday Message 2020, by TSgt Jensen Stidham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Holiday Season

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT