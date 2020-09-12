Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Senior Defense Officials Brief Reporters

    12.09.2020

    Chief Pentagon spokesman Jonathan Rath Hoffman; Thomas McCaffery, assistant secretary of defense for health affairs; and Army Lt. Gen. (Dr.) Ronald J. Place, Defense Health Agency director, brief reporters at the Pentagon on the department’s phased, standardized and coordinated strategy for distributing and administrating COVID-19 vaccines, Dec. 9, 2020.

