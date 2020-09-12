Chief Pentagon spokesman Jonathan Rath Hoffman; Thomas McCaffery, assistant secretary of defense for health affairs; and Army Lt. Gen. (Dr.) Ronald J. Place, Defense Health Agency director, brief reporters at the Pentagon on the department’s phased, standardized and coordinated strategy for distributing and administrating COVID-19 vaccines, Dec. 9, 2020.
|Date Taken:
|12.09.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.09.2020 12:21
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|775834
|Filename:
|DOD_108094501
|Length:
|00:52:04
|Location:
|DC, US
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Senior Defense Officials Brief Reporters, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT