U.S. Marines with 2d Battalion, 8th Marine Regiment, 2nd Marine Division, participate in field exercise (FEX) Northern Steel II on Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Dec. 2-7, 2020. Marines conducted the FEX to enhance combat capabilities while maintaining operational readiness throughout the regiment. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Skylar M. Harris)
|Date Taken:
|12.04.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.09.2020 14:43
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|775832
|VIRIN:
|201204-M-IN374-1001
|PIN:
|1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108094489
|Length:
|00:14:56
|Location:
|CAMP LEJEUNE, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Northern Steele II, by LCpl Skylar Harris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
