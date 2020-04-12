Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Northern Steele II

    CAMP LEJEUNE, UNITED STATES

    12.04.2020

    Video by Lance Cpl. Skylar Harris 

    2nd Marine Division

    U.S. Marines with 2d Battalion, 8th Marine Regiment, 2nd Marine Division, participate in field exercise (FEX) Northern Steel II on Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Dec. 2-7, 2020. Marines conducted the FEX to enhance combat capabilities while maintaining operational readiness throughout the regiment. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Skylar M. Harris)

    Date Taken: 12.04.2020
    Date Posted: 12.09.2020 14:43
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 775832
    VIRIN: 201204-M-IN374-1001
    PIN: 1001
    Filename: DOD_108094489
    Length: 00:14:56
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, US 

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3
    Podcast Hits: 0

    training
    V28
    dvidsdaily

