    Army Navy game Fort Sill shoutout

    FORT SILL, OK, UNITED STATES

    11.03.2020

    Video by Ygal Kaufman 

    Fort Sill Public Affairs

    Command Sgt. Maj. Russell Blackwell stands on Lake Elmer Thomas Recreation Area on Nov. 3 at Fort Sill and jests that he goes fishing to enjoy the water and joined the Army for a profession in light of the upcoming Army vs. Navy game on Dec. 12.

    Date Taken: 11.03.2020
    Date Posted: 12.09.2020 11:11
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 775827
    VIRIN: 201103-D-SN564-955
    Filename: DOD_108094433
    Length: 00:00:33
    Location: FORT SILL, OK, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army Navy game Fort Sill shoutout, by Ygal Kaufman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Army Navy Game
    Fort Sill
    ArmyNavy2020

