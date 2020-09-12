New female body armor is part of the Air Force Security Forces Center's initiative to modernize weapon systems, individual protective and contingency support equipment, and deployable communications systems.
|Date Taken:
|12.09.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.09.2020 12:52
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|775817
|VIRIN:
|201209-F-RD009-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108094387
|Length:
|00:01:37
|Location:
|SAN ANTONIO, TX, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Inside AFIMSC: New Female Body Armor Delivery, by James Buehler and Malcolm McClendon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
