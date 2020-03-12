Army Navy game Fort Sill shoutout

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="http://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/775815" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Fort Sill public affairs specialist Ygal Kaufman interviews the mascot Short Round of 2nd Battalion, 2nd Field Artillery Regiment jesting that she is cousin's with the Navy's Mascot Billie. Short Round expresses how she and Fort Sill are rooting for Army in the upcoming Army vs. Navy Game on Dec 12.