    Army Navy game Fort Sill shoutout

    FORT SILL, OK, UNITED STATES

    12.03.2020

    Video by Ygal Kaufman and Jessica Tackaberry

    Fort Sill Public Affairs

    Fort Sill public affairs specialist Ygal Kaufman interviews the mascot Short Round of 2nd Battalion, 2nd Field Artillery Regiment jesting that she is cousin's with the Navy's Mascot Billie. Short Round expresses how she and Fort Sill are rooting for Army in the upcoming Army vs. Navy Game on Dec 12.

    Date Taken: 12.03.2020
    Date Posted: 12.09.2020 10:57
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 775815
    VIRIN: 201203-D-SN564-195
    Filename: DOD_108094385
    Length: 00:01:37
    Location: FORT SILL, OK, US 

    Army Navy Game
    Fort Sill
    ArmyNavy2020
    ShortRound

