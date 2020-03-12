Fort Sill public affairs specialist Ygal Kaufman interviews the mascot Short Round of 2nd Battalion, 2nd Field Artillery Regiment jesting that she is cousin's with the Navy's Mascot Billie. Short Round expresses how she and Fort Sill are rooting for Army in the upcoming Army vs. Navy Game on Dec 12.
|Date Taken:
|12.03.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.09.2020 10:57
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|775815
|VIRIN:
|201203-D-SN564-195
|Filename:
|DOD_108094385
|Length:
|00:01:37
|Location:
|FORT SILL, OK, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Army Navy game Fort Sill shoutout, by Ygal Kaufman and Jessica Tackaberry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT