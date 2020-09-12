U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Dale Mahafkey with Headquarters & Headquarters Company, 28th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade gives a big shoutout to his family and loved ones in his hometown of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
|Date Taken:
|12.09.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.09.2020 09:21
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|775795
|VIRIN:
|201209-Z-LS292-005
|Filename:
|DOD_108094283
|Length:
|00:00:18
|Location:
|KW
|Hometown:
|PITTSBURGH, PA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Greetings Pittsburgh!, by SPC Stanford Toran, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
