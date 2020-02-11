Coast Guard Alaska Highlights 2020

Coast Guard Alaska units conduct various missions throughout Alaska in 2020. This version is intended for social media use and includes B-roll footage provided by various Coast Guard Alaska units and sources. (U.S. Coast Guard video edited by PA1 Nate Littlejohn)
|Date Taken:
|11.02.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.08.2020 15:39
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|775731
|VIRIN:
|201101-G-G0107-1010
|Filename:
|DOD_108092995
|Length:
|00:01:54
|Location:
|AK, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
