Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Coast Guard Alaska Highlights 2020

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    AK, UNITED STATES

    11.02.2020

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard District 17

    Coast Guard Alaska units conduct various missions throughout Alaska in 2020. This version is intended for social media use and includes B-roll footage provided by various Coast Guard Alaska units and sources. (U.S. Coast Guard video edited by PA1 Nate Littlejohn)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.02.2020
    Date Posted: 12.08.2020 15:39
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 775731
    VIRIN: 201101-G-G0107-1010
    Filename: DOD_108092995
    Length: 00:01:54
    Location: AK, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    D17
    Coast Guard Alaska
    17th District
    MSTF 2020

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT