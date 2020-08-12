Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    2020 Coast Guard Alaska mission highlights

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    AK, UNITED STATES

    12.08.2020

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard District 17

    Coast Guard Alaska units conduct various missions throughout Alaska in 2020. B-roll footage provided by various Coast Guard Alaska units and sources. (U.S. Coast Guard video edited by PA1 Nate Littlejohn)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.08.2020
    Date Posted: 12.08.2020 15:36
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 775727
    VIRIN: 201208-G-G0217-1001
    Filename: DOD_108092976
    Length: 00:01:54
    Location: AK, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2020 Coast Guard Alaska mission highlights, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    highlight
    Broll
    D17
    Coast Guard Alaska
    17th District
    MSTF 2020

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT