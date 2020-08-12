Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Female Body Armor Delivery

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    12.08.2020

    Video by James Buehler and Malcolm McClendon

    Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center Public Affairs

    Female Defenders with the 23rd Security Forces Squadron at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, recently received new female body armor. The armor was specifically designed and built for female Airmen and is more form-fitting, lightweight and comfortable.

    Date Taken: 12.08.2020
    Date Posted: 12.08.2020 16:32
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 775716
    VIRIN: 201208-F-RD009-001
    Filename: DOD_108092821
    Length: 00:01:37
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US 

    This work, Female Body Armor Delivery, by James Buehler and Malcolm McClendon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Female Body Armor
    AFCEC
    AFIMSC
    AFSFC
    Buehler

