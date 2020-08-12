Female Defenders with the 23rd Security Forces Squadron at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, recently received new female body armor. The armor was specifically designed and built for female Airmen and is more form-fitting, lightweight and comfortable.
|Date Taken:
|12.08.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.08.2020 16:32
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|775716
|VIRIN:
|201208-F-RD009-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108092821
|Length:
|00:01:37
|Location:
|SAN ANTONIO, TX, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Female Body Armor Delivery, by James Buehler and Malcolm McClendon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
