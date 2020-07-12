Armed Forces Bowl Holiday Message

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.





Members from Coast Guard Sector New Orleans provide a holiday message for this years Armed Forces Bowl on December 7, 2020, near Baton Rouge. The Armed Forces Bowl will feature armed forces branch tributes, the Great American Patriot Award presentation, the Purple Heart Warrior Tribute, and a trophy presentation for the bowl champions. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Carlos Galarza)