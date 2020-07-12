Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Armed Forces Bowl Holiday Message

    BATON ROUGE, LA, UNITED STATES

    12.07.2020

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Carlos Galarza 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8     

    Members from Coast Guard Sector New Orleans provide a holiday message for this years Armed Forces Bowl on December 7, 2020, near Baton Rouge. The Armed Forces Bowl will feature armed forces branch tributes, the Great American Patriot Award presentation, the Purple Heart Warrior Tribute, and a trophy presentation for the bowl champions. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Carlos Galarza)

    Date Taken: 12.07.2020
    Date Posted: 12.08.2020 13:41
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 775711
    VIRIN: 201207-G-JJ919-1071
    Filename: DOD_108092777
    Length: 00:00:07
    Location: BATON ROUGE, LA, US 
    Hometown: BATON ROUGE, LA, US

    Sector New Orleans
    Holiday Season
    Holiday Message
    Armed Forces Bowl
    AFB2020

