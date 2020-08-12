Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Happy Holidays from Naval Station Great Lakes

    GREAT LAKES, IL, UNITED STATES

    12.08.2020

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Brigitte Johnston 

    Naval Station Great Lakes Public Affairs

    GREAT LAKES, Il. (Dec. 8, 2020) Capt. Ray Leung, commanding officer, Naval Station Great Lakes, delivers his holiday message for 2020. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Brigitte Johnston)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.08.2020
    Date Posted: 12.08.2020 13:06
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 775700
    VIRIN: 201208-N-GY005-1001
    Filename: DOD_108092696
    Length: 00:02:37
    Location: GREAT LAKES, IL, US 

