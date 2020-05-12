We’ve got that bigger boat

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines with Combat Logistics Battalion 6, 6th Marine Regiment, 2d Marine Division, and U.S. Navy Sailors with Assault Craft Unit 4, offload equipment from a Landing Craft Air Cushion (LCAC) on Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Dec. 5, 2020. This ship-to-shore exercise simulated tactical offloading in a beach setting while utilizing LCAC support to rapidly evacuate the area or establish a command operations center. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Chase W. Drayer)