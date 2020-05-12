Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    We’ve got that bigger boat

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    12.05.2020

    Video by Lance Cpl. Chase Drayer 

    2nd Marine Division

    U.S. Marines with Combat Logistics Battalion 6, 6th Marine Regiment, 2d Marine Division, and U.S. Navy Sailors with Assault Craft Unit 4, offload equipment from a Landing Craft Air Cushion (LCAC) on Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Dec. 5, 2020. This ship-to-shore exercise simulated tactical offloading in a beach setting while utilizing LCAC support to rapidly evacuate the area or establish a command operations center. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Chase W. Drayer)

    Date Taken: 12.05.2020
    Date Posted: 12.08.2020 13:15
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 775689
    VIRIN: 201205-M-QC123-1001
    Filename: DOD_108092649
    Length: 00:03:00
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US 

    LCAC
    6th Marine Regiment
    Navy
    Assault Craft Unit 4
    Combat Logistics Battalion 6
    ship-to-shore

