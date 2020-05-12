U.S. Marines with Combat Logistics Battalion 6, 6th Marine Regiment, 2d Marine Division, and U.S. Navy Sailors with Assault Craft Unit 4, offload equipment from a Landing Craft Air Cushion (LCAC) on Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Dec. 5, 2020. This ship-to-shore exercise simulated tactical offloading in a beach setting while utilizing LCAC support to rapidly evacuate the area or establish a command operations center. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Chase W. Drayer)
|Date Taken:
|12.05.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.08.2020 13:15
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|775689
|VIRIN:
|201205-M-QC123-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108092649
|Length:
|00:03:00
|Location:
|CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, We’ve got that bigger boat, by LCpl Chase Drayer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT