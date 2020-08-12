Sheppard Front Gate Now Open

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="http://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/775688" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

After more than a year of construction, Sheppard's front gate is now open. The funding for this project came from a partnership between federal, state, and local governments and is the only military construction project to share funds this way potentially paving the way for the way MilCon is done Air Force-wide. The new gate features improved force protection measures, a T-38 jet, and a pedestrian walkway.