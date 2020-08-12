Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sheppard Front Gate Now Open

    TX, UNITED STATES

    12.08.2020

    Video by Benjamin Remmert 

    82nd Training Wing Public Affairs

    After more than a year of construction, Sheppard's front gate is now open. The funding for this project came from a partnership between federal, state, and local governments and is the only military construction project to share funds this way potentially paving the way for the way MilCon is done Air Force-wide. The new gate features improved force protection measures, a T-38 jet, and a pedestrian walkway.

    Date Taken: 12.08.2020
    Date Posted: 12.08.2020 12:02
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 775688
    VIRIN: 201208-F-RR907-001
    Filename: DOD_108092646
    Length: 00:00:45
    Location: TX, US

    This work, Sheppard Front Gate Now Open, by Benjamin Remmert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Force Protection
    Sheppard Air Force Base
    Front Gate
    Military Construction

