After more than a year of construction, Sheppard's front gate is now open. The funding for this project came from a partnership between federal, state, and local governments and is the only military construction project to share funds this way potentially paving the way for the way MilCon is done Air Force-wide. The new gate features improved force protection measures, a T-38 jet, and a pedestrian walkway.
|Date Taken:
|12.08.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.08.2020 12:02
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|775688
|VIRIN:
|201208-F-RR907-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108092646
|Length:
|00:00:45
|Location:
|TX, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Sheppard Front Gate Now Open, by Benjamin Remmert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
