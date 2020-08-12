Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    660 TruckPlus Driving Simulator

    CA, UNITED STATES

    12.08.2020

    Video by Cynthia McIntyre 

    Fort Hunter Liggett Public Affairs Office

    Get behind the wheel of a big rig, an ambulance, or a JLTV and learn to drive on virtual roads, with obstacles and hazards. This is one of six training simulators FHL currently has to teach weapons and vehicle skills before going live. The JLTV dedicated simulator will arrive in a few months.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.08.2020
    Date Posted: 12.08.2020 11:26
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 775678
    VIRIN: 201208-O-AP697-449
    Filename: DOD_108092594
    Length: 00:01:38
    Location: CA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 660 TruckPlus Driving Simulator, by Cynthia McIntyre, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    FHL Behind the Scenes
    FHLBehindScenes
    660 TruckPlus Driving Simulator

