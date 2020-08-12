Get behind the wheel of a big rig, an ambulance, or a JLTV and learn to drive on virtual roads, with obstacles and hazards. This is one of six training simulators FHL currently has to teach weapons and vehicle skills before going live. The JLTV dedicated simulator will arrive in a few months.
|Date Taken:
|12.08.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.08.2020 11:26
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|775678
|VIRIN:
|201208-O-AP697-449
|Filename:
|DOD_108092594
|Length:
|00:01:38
|Location:
|CA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 660 TruckPlus Driving Simulator, by Cynthia McIntyre, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
