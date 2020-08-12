Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAG Italy Commander Congratulates VHS JROTC Cadets on Award

    ITALY

    12.08.2020

    Video by Maria Cavins 

    U.S. Army Garrison Italy

    USAG Italy Commander COL Dan Vogel congratulates the Vicenza High School's JROTC cadets who earned an Honor Unit with Distinction award on Caserma Ederle in Vicenza, Italy on December 8, 2020.

