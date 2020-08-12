Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Maintaining the Mission: 2MXS

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, UNITED STATES

    12.08.2020

    Video by Senior Airman Bria Hughes and Airman 1st Class Baylee Yassu

    2nd Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    This video is part three of a three part series showcasing the great motivation and dedication of the 2nd Maintenance Group. This episode is showcasing the 2nd Maintenance Squadron.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.08.2020
    Date Posted: 12.08.2020 10:16
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 775657
    VIRIN: 201208-F-UO171-0001
    Filename: DOD_108092439
    Length: 00:01:15
    Location: BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Maintaining the Mission: 2MXS, by SrA Bria Hughes and A1C Baylee Yassu, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    B-52
    Barksdale AFB
    Maintaining the Mission
    Team Barksdale
    2nd Maintenance Group
    2MXS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT