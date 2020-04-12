Vicenza CYS Football and Cheer Performances AFNNow

Boys and Girls in the VMC with CYS Youth Sports were able to showcase their techniques and skills during the CYS Youth Skills & Drills. The Youth boys where engaged in football skills and drills and the Youth Girls showcased their talent in Cheer.
