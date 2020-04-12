Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Indiana National Guard Holiday Message

    IN, UNITED STATES

    12.04.2020

    Video by Spc. Jules Iradukunda 

    Indiana National Guard Headquarters

    Indiana Adjutant General, Brig. Gen. Dale Lyles wishes service members in the Indiana National Guard a happy holiday.

    Followed by: Capt. Hellen Sahm
    122nd FW Director of Operations, Indiana Air National Guard

    Staff Sgt. Ismael Arroyo
    Recruiter, Indiana Army National Guard

    Capt. Eric Steele
    Chaplain, Indiana Army National Guard

    Kim Wilder
    State Equal Employment Manager, Indiana National Guard

    Date Taken: 12.04.2020
    Date Posted: 12.08.2020 10:40
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 775646
    VIRIN: 201204-A-JI584-956
    Filename: DOD_108092393
    Length: 00:01:52
    Location: IN, US
    Hometown: INDIANAPOLIS, IN, US

    TAGS

    Indiana National Guard
    Holiday Season
    Indiana Air National Guard
    Indiana Army National Guard
    JFHQ

