U.S. Army Soldiers participate in EIB/ESB Competition at Hohenfels

U.S. Army Soldiers compete to earn the Expert Infantry and Expert Soldiers Badge at Hohenfels, Germany on Nov. 20, 2020. Expert Infantry Badge (EIB) and Expert Soldier Badge (ESB) recognize Soldiers who have demonstrated a mastery of critical tasks. These tasks build on the foundation of individual proficiency, allowing them to locate, close with and destroy the enemy. (U.S. Army video by Cpl. Tomarius Roberts).
