    U.S. Army Soldiers participate in EIB/ESB Competition at Hohenfels

    HOHENFELS, BY, GERMANY

    11.20.2019

    Video by Cpl. Tomarius Roberts 

    Joint Multinational Readiness Center

    U.S. Army Soldiers compete to earn the Expert Infantry and Expert Soldiers Badge at Hohenfels, Germany on Nov. 20, 2020. Expert Infantry Badge (EIB) and Expert Soldier Badge (ESB) recognize Soldiers who have demonstrated a mastery of critical tasks. These tasks build on the foundation of individual proficiency, allowing them to locate, close with and destroy the enemy. (U.S. Army video by Cpl. Tomarius Roberts).

    Date Taken: 11.20.2019
    Date Posted: 12.08.2020 08:29
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 775626
    VIRIN: 191120-A-ZA034-035
    Filename: DOD_108092246
    Length: 00:01:32
    Location: HOHENFELS, BY, DE 

    TAGS

    EIB
    EUCOM
    USAREUR
    JMRC
    Expert Infantry Badge
    ESB
    Tomarius Roberts
    7ATC
    Expert Soldier Badge

