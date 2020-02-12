Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CHIèVRES, WHT, BELGIUM

    12.02.2020

    Video by Henri Cambier 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    A color guard of U.S. Soldiers assigned to U.S. Garrison Benelux rehearse under supervision of 1st Sgt. Negron on 02 Dec 2020 at the Chièvres Community Activity Center. (U.S. Army video by Henri Cambier)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.02.2020
    Date Posted: 12.08.2020 03:39
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 775594
    VIRIN: 201202-A-HZ738-9001
    Filename: DOD_108092149
    Length: 00:04:03
    Location: CHIèVRES, WHT, BE 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A Color guard of U.S. Soldiers assigned to U.S. Garrison Benelux rehearse, by Henri Cambier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    StrongEurope
    Hangar 4 Community Activity Center
    USArmyEurope

