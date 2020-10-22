Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Go Army shoutout

    BOWIE, MD, UNITED STATES

    10.22.2020

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Vanessa Atchley 

    Bowie State University ROTC

    Bowie State University ROTC, leadership and cadets, wishes the Black Knights the best against the Navy team for a go Army spirit video.

    Date Taken: 10.22.2020
    Date Posted: 12.07.2020 23:09
    Video ID: 775577
    VIRIN: 201022-A-UJ895-214
    Filename: DOD_108091940
    Length: 00:00:24
    Location: BOWIE, MD, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Go Army shoutout, by SFC Vanessa Atchley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    sports
    Go Army
    Beat Navy
    Black Knights
    2020 Spirit video

