U.S. Air Force SrA Chante R La Pompe, 60th Force Support Squadron, sends greetings to family in Trinidad and Tobago.
|Date Taken:
|12.04.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.07.2020 22:52
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|775575
|VIRIN:
|201204-F-DU706-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108091931
|Length:
|00:00:31
|Location:
|TRAVIS AFB, CA, US
|Hometown:
|TRINIDAD, B, BO
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Holiday Greeting, by A1C Karla Parra, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
