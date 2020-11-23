Lt Col Claudia Eid from 8 OMRS wishes a happy holidays to her family in Akron, Ohio.
|Date Taken:
|11.23.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.07.2020 22:51
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|775573
|VIRIN:
|201208-F-FO546-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108091929
|Length:
|00:00:17
|Location:
|KUNSAN AIR BASE, 45, KR
|Hometown:
|AKRON, OH, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Lt Col Claudia Eid - Akron, OH, by TSgt Herbert-William Bracy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT