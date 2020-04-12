U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Laurence Pierre, 921st Contingency Response Squadron, sends greetings to family in Sierra Vista, Arizona and Albuquerque, New Mexico.
|12.04.2020
|12.07.2020 22:26
|Location:
|CA, US
|Hometown:
|ALBUQUERQUE, NM, US
|Hometown:
|SIERRA VISTA, CA, US
This work, Holiday Greeting, by A1C Karla Parra, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
