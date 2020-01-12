Paratroopers from 2nd Battalion, 377th Parachute Field Artillery Regiment, 4th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 25th Infantry Division, “Spartan Brigade,” conducted a nighttime airborne infiltration followed by a live fire exercise with the M119 105 mm Howitzer at Malemute Drop Zone, Joint Base Elmemdorf-Richardson, Alaska, Dec. 1, 2020.
|12.01.2020
|12.07.2020 20:46
|Package
|775568
|201201-A-XI247-486
|DOD_108091820
|00:01:56
|JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US
|0
|0
|0
This work, Spartan night airborne and artillery fire, by MAJ Jason Welch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
