Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Spartan night airborne and artillery fire

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    12.01.2020

    Video by Maj. Jason Welch 

    4th Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division Public Affairs

    Paratroopers from 2nd Battalion, 377th Parachute Field Artillery Regiment, 4th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 25th Infantry Division, “Spartan Brigade,” conducted a nighttime airborne infiltration followed by a live fire exercise with the M119 105 mm Howitzer at Malemute Drop Zone, Joint Base Elmemdorf-Richardson, Alaska, Dec. 1, 2020.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.01.2020
    Date Posted: 12.07.2020 20:46
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 775568
    VIRIN: 201201-A-XI247-486
    Filename: DOD_108091820
    Length: 00:01:56
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Spartan night airborne and artillery fire, by MAJ Jason Welch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Airborne Operations

    TAGS

    Alaska
    Spartan Brigade
    airborne
    artillery
    U.S. Army Alaska
    4-25 IBCT (ABN)

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT