U.S. Marines with Marine Wing Support Squad 374 prepare a Forward Arming and Refueling Point during Steel Knight 21 (SK21) Dec. 6, 2020 on San Clemente Island, California.
|Date Taken:
|12.06.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.07.2020 23:49
|Category:
|Video ID:
|775564
|VIRIN:
|201206-M-OQ666-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108091788
|Length:
|00:02:17
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Steel Knight 21: MWSS-374 pepars FARP, by Sgt Mason Roy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT