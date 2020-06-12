Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Steel Knight 21: MWSS-374 pepars FARP

    MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    12.06.2020

    Video by Sgt. Mason Roy 

    1st Marine Division

    U.S. Marines with Marine Wing Support Squad 374 prepare a Forward Arming and Refueling Point during Steel Knight 21 (SK21) Dec. 6, 2020 on San Clemente Island, California.

    Date Taken: 12.06.2020
    Date Posted: 12.07.2020 23:49
    Video ID: 775564
    VIRIN: 201206-M-OQ666-1001
    Filename: DOD_108091788
    Length: 00:02:17
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    This work, Steel Knight 21: MWSS-374 pepars FARP, by Sgt Mason Roy, identified by DVIDS

    Steel Knight 21

