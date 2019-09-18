Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Let's Talk - SSG David Greeson

    BALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES

    09.18.2019

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Alexa Trafton 

    Defense Media Activity - Navy Production

    According to the 2015 Department of Defense Suicide Event Report, suicide is the second cause of death in the military. Let's Talk is an awareness series, and it shares the stories of those who have survived, have had dealings with suicidal thoughts, or have lost friends or family to suicide. We hope that this series helps shed awareness, and help someone on the road to getting mental health services.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.18.2019
    Date Posted: 12.07.2020 19:37
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 775562
    VIRIN: 190918-N-JQ001-006
    Filename: DOD_108091740
    Length: 00:10:40
    Location: BALTIMORE, MD, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Let's Talk - SSG David Greeson, by PO2 Alexa Trafton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    mentalhealth
    suicideawareness

