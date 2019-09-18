Let's Talk - SSG David Greeson

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



According to the 2015 Department of Defense Suicide Event Report, suicide is the second cause of death in the military. Let's Talk is an awareness series, and it shares the stories of those who have survived, have had dealings with suicidal thoughts, or have lost friends or family to suicide. We hope that this series helps shed awareness, and help someone on the road to getting mental health services.