Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Your next duty station, MCAS Iwakuni

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MCAS IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    12.07.2020

    Video by Lance Cpl. Kevin Alarcon 

    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni is a First Island Chain Advanced Naval Base providing USINDOPACOM and the Joint Force with positional advantage, strengthened strategic alliances, and stand-in capabilities in order to generate, deploy, employ, and sustain the Naval Expeditionary Force-In Readiness in support of Fleet Operations and Naval Campaigns. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Kevin Alarcon)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.07.2020
    Date Posted: 12.07.2020 19:37
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 775561
    VIRIN: 201207-M-ZL960-1001
    Filename: DOD_108091720
    Length: 00:01:31
    Location: MCAS IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Your next duty station, MCAS Iwakuni, by LCpl Kevin Alarcon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Japan
    MCAS Iwakuni
    Marines
    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni
    III MEF

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT