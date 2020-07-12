Your next duty station, MCAS Iwakuni

Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni is a First Island Chain Advanced Naval Base providing USINDOPACOM and the Joint Force with positional advantage, strengthened strategic alliances, and stand-in capabilities in order to generate, deploy, employ, and sustain the Naval Expeditionary Force-In Readiness in support of Fleet Operations and Naval Campaigns. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Kevin Alarcon)
