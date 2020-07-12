Your next duty station, MCAS Iwakuni

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="http://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/775561" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni is a First Island Chain Advanced Naval Base providing USINDOPACOM and the Joint Force with positional advantage, strengthened strategic alliances, and stand-in capabilities in order to generate, deploy, employ, and sustain the Naval Expeditionary Force-In Readiness in support of Fleet Operations and Naval Campaigns. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Kevin Alarcon)