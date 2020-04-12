Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Excellence in Leadership: Lt. Sarah Zorn

    JOINT BASE LEWIS MCCHORD, WA, UNITED STATES

    12.04.2020

    Video by Sgt. Casey Hustin 

    17th Field Artillery Brigade

    We present to you a #SoldierSpotlight, "Excellence in Leadership," featuring our very own #Thunderbolt 1st Lt. Sarah Zorn whose innate leadership abilities began long before she joined the Army.

    Earning three black belts in Karate, a full four-year U.S. Army Cadet Command (ROTC) scholarship to The Citadel, where she went on to become the first female regimental commander in the school’s 176 year history, Zorn was named one of the top 20 most memorable people of 2018 by the The New York Times, and was even photographed by the famous photographer Annie Leibovitz.

    How has she adapted from commanding over 2300 cadets to a platoon of just 20 Soldiers?

    Tune in to find out how Lt. Zorn continues to lead our organization with excellence.

    Date Taken: 12.04.2020
    Date Posted: 12.07.2020 18:18
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 775557
    VIRIN: 201204-A-CD295-675
    PIN: 201204
    Filename: DOD_108091667
    Length: 00:02:47
    Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS MCCHORD, WA, US

