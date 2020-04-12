Excellence in Leadership: Lt. Sarah Zorn

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



We present to you a #SoldierSpotlight, "Excellence in Leadership," featuring our very own #Thunderbolt 1st Lt. Sarah Zorn whose innate leadership abilities began long before she joined the Army.



Earning three black belts in Karate, a full four-year U.S. Army Cadet Command (ROTC) scholarship to The Citadel, where she went on to become the first female regimental commander in the school’s 176 year history, Zorn was named one of the top 20 most memorable people of 2018 by the The New York Times, and was even photographed by the famous photographer Annie Leibovitz.



How has she adapted from commanding over 2300 cadets to a platoon of just 20 Soldiers?



Tune in to find out how Lt. Zorn continues to lead our organization with excellence.