Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    DPG EMPLOYEE AWARDS AND RECOGNITION PRESENTATION 2020

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DUGWAY PROVING GROUND, UT, UNITED STATES

    12.03.2020

    Video by Darrell Gray 

    U.S. Army Dugway Proving Ground

    DPG takes time to recognize workforce excellence during a challenging year.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.03.2020
    Date Posted: 12.07.2020 18:01
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 775555
    VIRIN: 201203-A-RF501-410
    PIN: 201203
    Filename: DOD_108091655
    Length: 00:19:48
    Location: DUGWAY PROVING GROUND, UT, US 
    Hometown: DUGWAY PROVING GROUND, UT, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DPG EMPLOYEE AWARDS AND RECOGNITION PRESENTATION 2020, by Darrell Gray, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Dugway Proving Ground
    Dugway Proving Ground Public Affairs
    Dugway Proving Ground Capabilities
    DPG Awards Presentation

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT