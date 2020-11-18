Part 1 of 2: 2020 Air Force Association presents Gen Schriever Leadership Award to SecAF Barbara Barrett

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Motion graphics video introducing the origin of the AFA Bernard A. Schriever National Space Leadership Award,” highlighting a few past recipients and introducing the 2020 awardee of the AFA Bernard A. Schriever National Space Leadership Award.”



The video (Part 1 of 2) was live-streamed online during the virtual “AFA Schriever Chapter Space Futures Forum.”



The event shifted to a virtual platform this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



Featuring:

USAF Maj. Gen. Thomas D. Taverney (Ret)

Chairman of the Board, Air Force Association Schriever Chapter #147



Produced and Narrated by:

Walter Talens

Public Affairs, SMC



Motion Graphics by: Russel Isler



Courtesy satellite images by:

Lockheed Martin



Royalty Free Music:

"Last War" by ANtarcticbreeze

"Step into the void" by ANtarcticbreeze