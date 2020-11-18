Part 1 of 2: 2020 Air Force Association presents Gen Schriever Leadership Award to SecAF Barbara Barrett

Motion graphics video introducing the origin of the AFA Bernard A. Schriever National Space Leadership Award,” highlighting a few past recipients and introducing the 2020 awardee of the AFA Bernard A. Schriever National Space Leadership Award.”
The video (Part 1 of 2) was live-streamed online during the virtual “AFA Schriever Chapter Space Futures Forum.”
The event shifted to a virtual platform this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Featuring:
USAF Maj. Gen. Thomas D. Taverney (Ret)
Chairman of the Board, Air Force Association Schriever Chapter #147
Produced and Narrated by:
Walter Talens
Public Affairs, SMC
Motion Graphics by: Russel Isler
Courtesy satellite images by:
Lockheed Martin
Royalty Free Music:
"Last War" by ANtarcticbreeze
"Step into the void" by ANtarcticbreeze
|Date Taken:
|11.18.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.07.2020 20:19
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|775545
|VIRIN:
|201119-X-GT718-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108091573
|Length:
|00:04:16
|Location:
|EL SEGUNDO, CA, US
|Hometown:
|LOS ANGELES, CA, US
|Hometown:
|LOS ANGELES AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
