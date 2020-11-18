Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Part 1 of 2: 2020 Air Force Association presents Gen Schriever Leadership Award to SecAF Barbara Barrett

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    EL SEGUNDO, CA, UNITED STATES

    11.18.2020

    Video by Walter Talens 

    Space and Missile Systems Center Public Affairs

    Motion graphics video introducing the origin of the AFA Bernard A. Schriever National Space Leadership Award,” highlighting a few past recipients and introducing the 2020 awardee of the AFA Bernard A. Schriever National Space Leadership Award.”

    The video (Part 1 of 2) was live-streamed online during the virtual “AFA Schriever Chapter Space Futures Forum.”

    The event shifted to a virtual platform this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

    Featuring:
    USAF Maj. Gen. Thomas D. Taverney (Ret)
    Chairman of the Board, Air Force Association Schriever Chapter #147

    Produced and Narrated by:
    Walter Talens
    Public Affairs, SMC

    Motion Graphics by: Russel Isler

    Courtesy satellite images by:
    Lockheed Martin

    Royalty Free Music:
    "Last War" by ANtarcticbreeze
    "Step into the void" by ANtarcticbreeze

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.18.2020
    Date Posted: 12.07.2020 20:19
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 775545
    VIRIN: 201119-X-GT718-1001
    Filename: DOD_108091573
    Length: 00:04:16
    Location: EL SEGUNDO, CA, US 
    Hometown: LOS ANGELES, CA, US
    Hometown: LOS ANGELES AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Leadership
    Secretary of the Air Force
    Air Force Association
    AFA
    Space Force

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT