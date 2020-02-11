Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    THE PAST TWO YEARS IN REVIEW AT MACDILL

    TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES

    11.02.2020

    Video by Airman 1st Class David McLoney 

    6th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    MacDill AFB, which is located in Tampa, Fla, has accomplished a lot in the past two years. Reaching number one in multiple categories, we strive to complete the mission.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.02.2020
    Date Posted: 12.07.2020 16:47
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 775542
    VIRIN: 201102-F-GI539-1001
    PIN: 1
    Filename: DOD_108091522
    Length: 00:01:29
    Location: TAMPA, FL, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, THE PAST TWO YEARS IN REVIEW AT MACDILL, by A1C David McLoney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    MacDill
    year in review
    AMC
    6th ARW
    6ARW

