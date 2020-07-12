Secretary Pompeo meets with Slovenian Foreign Minister Anze Logar, at the Department of State
DC, UNITED STATES
12.07.2020
Courtesy Video
Secretary Pompeo meets with Slovenian Foreign Minister Anze Logar, at the Department of State.
|Date Taken:
|12.07.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.07.2020 15:56
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|775538
|Filename:
|DOD_108091414
|Length:
|00:00:32
|Location:
|DC, US
Video Analytics
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
PUBLIC DOMAIN
MORE LIKE THIS
CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS
TAGS
Flag
Asset
Secretary Pompeo meets with Slovenian Foreign Minister Anze Logar, at the Department of State
LEAVE A COMMENT