Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Beyond 5G

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    OH, UNITED STATES

    10.27.2020

    Video by Keith Lewis 

    Air Force Research Laboratory

    The Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) partnered with the Wright Brothers Institute (WBI) to create the annual “Beyond 5G Software Defined Radios (SDR) University Challenge. This challenge is designed to have students work together to develop solutions to sensing and networking problems using SDR.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.27.2020
    Date Posted: 12.07.2020 16:04
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 775537
    VIRIN: 271020-F-NQ323-1001
    PIN: 271020
    Filename: DOD_108091399
    Length: 00:01:38
    Location: OH, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Beyond 5G, by Keith Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFRL
    5G
    Beyond 5G: Software Defined Radios

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT